UFC Vancouver adds Kevin Holland – Mike Malott

The UFC is returning to Vancouver on October 18th and tonight, Dana White took to his Instagram to announce some big time fights that’ll go down on the card. White announced that the event would be headlined by Reinier De Ridder – Anthony Hernandez.

In addition to that, White announced a big time welterweight contest with a ranking spot on the line. 15th ranked welterweight Kevin Holland (28-14, 1 NC) will defend his spot in the rankings against Canada’s Mike Malott (12-2-1).

Starting out with Holland, this will be his fifth right of 2025. He said he wanted to fight six times this year and there’s a chance he can make it happen depending on how this fight turns out. Holland is coming off a tough loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318.

In that fight, Holland came on strong in the third round but that was after two rounds where he was touched up by D-Rod. Prior to the loss to Rodriguez, Holland had returned to welterweight and finished Vicente Luque in the second round.

After earning a UFC contract on The Contender Series back in 2021, there was a lot of hype surrounding Mike Malott. People were looking at him as Canada’s next star and he started out 3-0 with three finishes. Then, he ran into Neil Magny.

Malott dominated Magny for the majority of their fight but he ran out of gas and was stopped with just 15 seconds left in the fight. Since then, he’s bounced back incredibly well with two straight wins including a knockout of Charles Radtke.