UFC Vancouver will be headlined by Reinier De Ridder – Anthony Hernandez

This past weekend at UFC 319, the middleweight title was on the line and Khamzat Chimaev became the middleweight champion after dominating Dricus Du Plessis over the course of five rounds. Immediately, the questions came up around who is next in line.

On October 18th in Vancouver, a massive middleweight main event could determine just that. Dana White took to his personal Instagram account tonight and announced that Reinier De Ridder (21-2) will take on Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (15-2).

Both Hernandez and De Ridder were in the United Center on Saturday to watch Chimaev become the middleweight champ. Some wondered if RDR would get the next title shot because Chimaev mentioned that he wanted to fight in Abu Dhabi in October. However, the UFC had other plans.

De Ridder has made a huge impact since coming over from ONE FC. RDR made his debut last November and he’s 4-0 with three finishes. He derailed the hype train of Bo Nickal earlier this year then he defeated former champion Robert Whittaker just a few weeks ago.

Now, he’ll take on “Fluffy” Hernandez who has the longest active winning streak in the middleweight division. After going just 1-2 in his first three UFC bouts, Hernandez has won eight fights in a row. Just a little over a week ago, Hernandez dominated and submitted Roman Dolidze at The APEX.