UFC star eyeing retirement fight in hometown

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Diamond could end his career in storybook fashion.

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier joined the Ariel Helwani Show earlier this week, where he spoke with the acclaimed combat sports journalist about his plans as he nears the end of his fighting career. He explained that his final wish is to have his retirement fight held in his home state of Louisiana:

“My goal is to get a fight and an event here in Louisiana, whether that’s Lafayette, Louisiana or New Orleans,” he explained to Helwani. “I want to lay the gloves down where I started fighting. That’s my goal.”

In addition to ending his career in his hometown, Poirier’s current plan to fight one or two more times could lend itself to a potential never-before-seen BMF tournament culminating in Louisiana.

Dustin Poirier has shifted his priorities

Poirier made his UFC debut nearly 15 years ago and has been a fan favorite ever since. He has produced countless unforgettable highlights, from submitting Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden to knocking out Conor McGregor for the first time in his career.

The Diamond captured the interim lightweight championship in 2019 after meeting Max Holloway in the middle of the octagon for a back-and-forth battle. Despite beating the best and capturing interim gold, though, Poirier was never able to accomplish his main goal of winning an official UFC championship belt.

That’s not to say he didn’t come close. Poirier challenged for the belt on multiple occasions but consistently fell short. Heading into the final stages of his career, he got one last title opportunity against Islam Makhachev earlier this year.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

He put up a great fight, taking the champ to the last round, but was ultimately overwhelmed by his opponent’s wrestling ability and got submitted. After once again coming up short in a title fight, many expected Poirier would retire. However, he had other plans.

Poirier acknowledged to Helwani that his days of challenging for the belt may be over but he still has a reason to return to the octagon.

“I would love to finish here in front of my Louisiana friends and family, the people who have been supporting me since I was 17 years old through fighting,” he explained. “And to go out on top, to show that I’m leaving but I still have it… I want to beat these guys in tough fights and walk away on top.”

UFC could return to Louisiana after nearly a decade

UFC has not held an event in Louisiana since Tim Boetsch and Dan Henderson headlined a 2015 Fight Night card at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Poirier was actually on the card as well, where he showed out for the home crowd by knocking out Yancy Medeiros in the first round.

Despite the promotion’s lengthy hiatus from the state, Poirier remains confident that UFC could make its way back to the Bayou. He explained that he’s been in active conversations with UFC President Dana White, telling Helwani, “I’m about 95% sure that we get this done.”

Poirier expressed interest in a BMF tournament

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Given that UFC books its events well in advance, it’s likely that Poirier will have an additional fight before his homecoming. If he is to fight two more times, it could be a part of a rumored tournament for the BMF championship, a ceremonial title competed for by the most exciting fighters in UFC.

The tournament was actually Poirier’s idea, in which he pitched a four-man tournament that would take place over one night. He listed his most exciting former opponents as potential participants, including Justin Gaethje (who previously defeated Poirier for the BMF belt), Dan Hooker, and current BMF champ Max Holloway.

While he didn’t necessarily entertain the thought of holding the tournament over just one night, the UFC President liked the idea of hosting a competition to crown the BMF.

“Sounds fun,” said White in a recent post-fight press conference. “Never thought about it, but yeah, I love it.”

With a BMF tournament potentially being broken up over multiple events, Poirier could stay active while the UFC works to book the finale in Louisiana. It additionally provides time for all the mentioned fighters to recover, especially Holloway who is currently slated to challenge Ilia Topuria for the featherweight championship at UFC 308 later this month.

If the UFC can bring the pitch to fruition, Poirier is presented with a unique opportunity to ride off into the Louisiana sunset with the BMF belt around his waist. Assuring to Helwani that an update is on the horizon, time will soon tell what’s next for the Diamond.