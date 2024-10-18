UFC Vegas 99 Co-Main Event Preview and Prediction: Rob Font – Kyler Phillips

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 99, we are going to see a bantamweight matchup between two contenders battling for a top ten spot. Rob Font (20-8) will look to defend his tenth ranking against the 12th ranked Kyler Phillips (12-2).

Starting with Rob Font, he has really fallen off a cliff over the past few years. Back in May 2021, Rob Font put on a boxing masterclass against Cody Garbrandt which was his fourth straight win. He had defeated Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon, and Sergio Pettis. He looked like a title contender.

However, since then, he’s gone just 1-4. He had a great knockout win over Adrian Yanez mixed in there, but largely he’s been dominated in all four of his losses. They’ve all come against top competition, but he’s taken a ton of damage and it’s hard to tell what’s left in the tank.

He’ll be taking on a very hungry Kyler Phillips tomorrow night. Phillips has won three in a row after suffering his first loss in the UFC. Most recently, he defeated Pedro Munhoz back in March. He continues to impress in every outing and overall he’s now 6-1 inside the octagon with wins over Munhoz and Song Yadong.

UFC Vegas 99 Prediction

Rob Font just turned 37 and he’s gone through a real rough stretch over the past few years. Yes, his boxing is very good and if he fights behind the jab while keeping the fight on the feet, Font can be competitive with anyone. However, I think he’s going to have a lot of trouble with the diversity of Phillips at UFC Vegas 99.

Kyler Phillips is dynamic on the feet but he also does a great job of mixing in his grappling. I think he’ll be able to take Font down throughout this feet and his diverse striking will allow him to score points. He’ll keep Font guessing and I don’t think Font will ever find a groove. Font’s a big betting underdog for a good reason and I don’t think those underdog bets pay out tomorrow night.

Prediction: Kyler Phillips by Decision