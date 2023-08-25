UFC Singapore Main Event Preview: Max Holloway – Chan Sung Jung

Jul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts before a bout against Alexander Volkanovski (not pictured) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow morning, the UFC heads back to Singapore and in the main event, we will see a showdown between two legends of the octagon. Former featherweight champion and all time great Max “Blessed” Holloway (24-7) takes on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-7).

The last time we saw Max Holloway was back in April at UFC Kansas City when he headlined against Arnold Allen. It was a great fight with Holloway getting the decision win. At the post-fight press conference that night, Holloway said he would be very interested in fighting Chan Sung Jung next. After TKZ said he’d also be interested, the fight came together.

This is the first fight for Chan Sung Jung since UFC 273 which went down in April 2022. That night, he fought Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. It was a very one-sided fight with TKZ getting finished in the fourth round. Prior to that loss, Jung had defeated Dan Ige by decision.

UFC Singapore Prediction

I think we are going to see a technical striking matchup between these two men. Chan Sung Jung always brings it and you know that he’s not going to back down from a striking matchup with Max Holloway. TKZ has power in his shots and he definitely can have some success at range with Holloway.

However, he has a number of disadvantages in this fight. Holloway’s volume and precision striking is going to be a problem. I’m not sure that Jung will be able to hang with Holloway’s volume which is going to wear him down as the fight goes on at UFC Singapore.

Holloway is emotional coming into this fight week after the wild fires in Hawaii. Something tells me that he’s looking to make a statement and I think we see one of the best performances of his career. I think this fight will resemble the Volkanovski – Chan Sung Jung fight and I’ll say the result is the same.

Prediction: Max Holloway by TKO – Round 4