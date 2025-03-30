UFC signs RIZIN and former Bellator champ Kyoji Horiguchi

The UFC‘s flyweight division was on full display last night in Mexico City with Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg headlining the card. However, the flyweight division was also in the news due to a big time addition to the division.

Last night, RIZIN and former Bellator champion Kyoji Horiguchi (34-5) announced that he was vacating the RIZIN championship and he was heading back to the UFC. This has been in the works and there’s been rumors swirling but last night, everything became official. RIZIN also announced they were doing a grand prix for the vacant title.

This will be Horiguchi’s second run inside the octagon. His first run was 2013-2016 and he went 7-1 in that stretch with his lone loss being against Demetrious Johnson in a fight for the flyweight title. Horiguchi has had a ton of success outside the octagon including becoming the RIZIN and Bellator champion. Since his last fight inside the octagon, Horiguchi has defeated the likes of Sergio Pettis, Kai Asakura, and Manel Kape.