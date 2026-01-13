UFC Seattle goes down on March 28th and tonight, we learned what the main event will be. Dana White took to social media this evening to announce the main event and it’ll be former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-5) taking on rising contender Joe Pyfer (15-3).

Starting out with Adesanya, this is a must-win fight for him. The former middleweight champion will make the walk in March having lost three fights in a row. The last time we saw him was just about a year ago when he was stopped by Nassourdine Imavov. Prior to that, he had lost back-to-back title fights against Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

Standing across from Adesanya on March 28th will be Joe Pyfer. Pyfer came onto the scene after earning a contract on The Contender Series and then he won his first three UFC fights by stoppage.

He then lost a decision to Jack Hermansson, but since then, he’s won three fights in a row. If he’s able to beat the former champion in March, he’ll launch towards the top of the division.