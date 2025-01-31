UFC Saudi Arabia Main Event Preview and Prediction: Israel Adesanya – Nassourdine Imavov

Tomorrow in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, we are going to see a big time middleweight matchup with potential title implications. Former champion Israel Adesanya (24-4) will be fighting in his first non-title fight since 2019 as he takes on Nassourdine Imavov (15-4).

Starting with Imavov, you aren’t going to get a bigger opportunity than this outside of fighting for the title. He’s fighting the biggest star in the middleweight division and a man who is considered one of the best of all time. Imavov has won three fights in a row including a TKO over Jared Cannonier ahead of this matchup with Adesanya.

Stylebender comes into this fight just 1-3 in his last four after starting his professional career 23-1. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in 2022. He then knocked out Pereira to regain the title before losing a decision to Sean Strickland to once again drop the title. Adesanya returned last August and looked great before getting submitted by current champion Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC Saudi Arabia Prediction

Both of these men love to strike and I’m very excited to watch this technical battle unfold on the feet. That said, I will be very curious to see if Imavov decides to use his wrestling throughout the fight. While Imavov does have very solid striking, he’s not on the same level of Adesanya.

Adesanya lost to the better man in his last fight, but up until being submitted, he looked incredible on the feet. He looked like the Israel Adesanya who was the UFC middleweight champion. I just feel like he’ll be a step ahead throughout the night as these two go back-and-forth on the feet.

If I’m in Imavov’s camp, if these rounds end up close, I’d try to mix in takedowns to try and steal rounds. Securing takedowns are his path to victory in my eyes and I don’t know if he can. I think this stays on the feet for the majority of five rounds and we see a 49-46 decision for The Last Stylebender.

Prediction: Israel Adesanya by Decision