UFC Re-Signs Knockout King Derrick Lewis

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC‘s knockout king isn’t going anywhere. We are just about two weeks removed from Derrick Lewis‘ (27-11) latest highlight reel moment when he opened his fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a flying knee that dropped de Lima. Lewis followed up with massive shots and got the TKO in 33 seconds.

After Lewis won the fight, he had an all time celebration where he once again took his shorts off inside the octagon and danced. I don’t know how anyone cannot love The Black Beast. Lewis revealed in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that his contract was up after the fight.

Of course, Lewis said he wanted to re-sign with the UFC. However, PFL is out there looking for an opponent for Francis Ngannou. Ngannou and Lewis have fought before with Lewis getting the victory in a fight that was far from memorable. With the money PFL has been throwing around lately, many thought they could challenge for his services.

Derrick Lewis Re-Signs with the UFC

Ngannou’s first PFL opponent is guaranteed to make at least $2 million. The amount of money Lewis could make against Ngannou for that one fight was considered something that could cause him to leave. However, in the end, Lewis got what he wanted and that’s to stay put inside the octagon.

After Power Slap last night, Dana White spoke with the media and was asked about Derrick Lewis. Hunter Campbell who is the Chief Business Officer of the UFC who handles most of the contract dealings, spoke up from the side and let the media know that Lewis’ contract was already signed.

The new contract will keep Lewis in the UFC for at least eight more fights. Given his age, it’s pretty clear that Derrick Lewis will retire inside the octagon. With that, the PFL will continue searching for an opponent for Francis Ngannou.