UFC 291 Recap: Derrick Lewis stops Marcos Rogerio De Lima in under a minute

On the main card of UFC 291 we saw the return of The Black Beast. Derrick Lewis (26-11) made the walk to kick things off tonight against the rising contender Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-8-1).

The last time we saw Lewis was in February when he was ran over by Sergei Spivak. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back knockout losses against Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. It’s been since December of 2021 since Lewis saw his hand raised so you know he’s looking for a win badly at UFC 291.

Standing in his way tonight was Marcos Rogerio de Lima. De Lima has won two fights in a row leading up to tonight that has him in the rankings at 15th. Overall, the former light heavyweight contender is 4-1 in his last five with the lone loss coming to Blagoy Ivanov. A win over Derrick Lewis would easily be the biggest win of his career.

UFC 291 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 291 heavyweight battle opens with a flying knee that drops and hurts De Lima badly. He’s all over him and De Lima is just trying to recover. Mount for Derrick Lewis and the referee is gearing up to stop this one. It’s all over, Derrick Lewis with a quick finish at UFC 291.

Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogerio De Lima by KO – Round 1