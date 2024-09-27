UFC Paris Main Event Preview and Prediction: Benoit Saint-Denis – Renato Moicano

In the main event of UFC Paris, we are going to see a big time lightweight matchup between two extremely entertaining lightweight contenders. Paris’ own Benoit Saint-Denis (13-2) is going to take on the money man in Renato “Money” Moicano (19-5-1).

Starting with Moicano, the guy has really turned around his career over the past few years. He went through a little tough stretch that saw him go 3-4 where he was originally competing at featherweight before moving up. However, since losing a last-minute fight against Rafael Dos Anjos, he’s won three straight. Most recently at UFC 300 when he came from behind to stop Jalin Turner in the second round.

Standing across from him tomorrow is Benoit Saint-Denis. Saint-Denis got the opportunity of a lifetime back in March at UFC 299. After finishing five straight opponents, he got the chance to take on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

BSD dominated the first round of their fight and it looked like he was going to vault right into title contention. However, Poirier was game as he always is and ultimately knocked out Saint-Denis in the second round. A real learning experience for BSD and he’s hoping to correct his mistakes at UFC Paris tomorrow.

UFC Paris Prediction

Renato Moicano has looked a little shakey in recent fights, but what keeps him in the fight is his incredible toughness. When you think you have him out of there, he just keeps coming back. Benoit Saint-Denis was dominating Poirier but when he ran out of gas, Poirier took over and knocked him out.

If Saint-Denis goes for the finish early at UFC Paris, he better get it. If he cannot, I think Moicano can come back strong and defeat Saint-Denis. That said, I don’t see it happening. From the striking pressure to the grappling strength, I just really like Saint-Denis in this matchup. I think it’s his to lose and ultimately, I see him getting Moicano out of there in the second round.

Prediction: Benoit Saint-Denis by TKO