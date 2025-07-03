UFC Paris adds Marcin Tybura – Ante Delija 2

The UFC is heading to Paris on September 6th and yesterday we learned about a heavyweight matchup that’s been added to the card featuring the promotional debut of a former PFL champion. Eurosport was the first to report that 7th ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura (27-9) will be welcoming former PFL champ Ante Delija (25-6) to the octagon.

Starting with Delija, he won the 2022 PFL heavyweight championship by knocking out Matheus Scheffel in the first round. He only had won fight in the 2023 season and one fight in the 2024 season. After losing in the first round of the opener for 2024, Delija left the promotion. He fought on the regional scene back in April stopping Yorgan De Castro in the first round.

Now, he’ll make his UFC debut against Tybura. This is actually a rematch from when these two fought in M-1 ten years ago. In that fight for the M-1 heavyweight title, Tybura won because Delija suffered a leg injury in the first round. After that fight is when Tybura made his way to the UFC. Tybura is 12-7 inside the octagon and he’s 3-1 in his last four fights.