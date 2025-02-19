UFC London now headlined by Leon Edwards – Sean Brady

The UFC heads back to London on March 22nd and the event has a new main event. Leon Edwards (22-4, 1 NC) is still going to be headlining the card as originally planned, but he has a new opponent. The former welterweight champion will now be taking on Sean Brady (17-1).

Originally, Edwards was supposed to face Jack Della Maddalena. However, JDM is now getting a title shot at UFC 315 against Belal Muhammad after an injury has kept Shavkat Rakhmonov out of their planned title fight. With that, Sean Brady is getting this massive opportunity.

Brady started his professional career 15-0 before losing to the current champion Belal Muhammad. However, he’s bounced back incredibly well with dominant wins over Kelvin Gastelum and then Gilbert Burns. Should Brady get by Edwards, he’ll be in prime position for a title shot.

UFC London

Back in July at UFC 304, Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad ran it back for the welterweight title. Edwards never got going in that fight and Muhammad won a decision to become the welterweight champion. It was Leon Edwards’ first loss since 2015.

Now, Edwards will try to get back on track with a win over Sean Brady. Prior to the loss to Muhammad, Edwards had gone 12-0, 1 NC in 13 fights. He was going for his third title defense against Muhammad. He’ll be hoping to have better fortune in London this time around.