UFC 315 will be headlined by Belal Muhammad – Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 goes down on May 10th from Montreal and the PPV will feature two title fights. Dana White announced a ton of fights on Instagram tonight and included in that announcement was the main event of this PPV. Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) will defend his title against Jack Della Maddalena (17-2).

Of course, this was not the original plan. Muhammad was supposed to face Shavkat Rakhmonov and Della Maddalena was supposed to face Leon Edwards at UFC London in March. However, Rakhmonov is hurt and they decided to move Della Maddalena into the title fight in May. Sean Brady will now be fighting Leon Edwards in London.

This is such a huge opportunity for Della Maddalena. After losing his first two professional MMA bouts, Della Maddalena has won 17 fights in a row. He made his octagon debut back in 2022 and he’s a perfect 7-0 inside the octagon. His last win was a TKO over former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

UFC 315

That said, he’ll be facing his toughest challenge to date in the current UFC champion, Belal Muhammad. Muhammad finally got his title shot last July against Leon Edwards in London. Muhammad put it on Edwards from the opening bell and largely dominated his way to becoming the welterweight champion.

Belal Muhammad is one of the best fighters in the world and he hasn’t lost since 2019. He honestly doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He’s gone 10-0, 1 NC in his last 11 fights and he’s largely dominated every fight he’s been in. He should be the betting favorite when these two make the walk in May.