UFC Kansas City Live Weigh-In Results

Tomorrow night, the UFC returns to Kansas City with a great card. The main event will feature two welterweight title hopefuls as Ian Machado Garry (15-1) takes on Carlos Prates (21-6). The morning weigh-ins begin at 10:00 ET and you can follow along for live results below.
UFC Kansas City Main Card
Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry (171) – Carlos Prates (170)
Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith () – Mingyang Zhang (206)
Featherweight: Giga Chikadze (147)* – David Onama (146)
Middleweight: Michel Pereira (186) – Abus Magomedov (185.5)
Welterweight: Randy Brown (171) – Nicolas Dalby (171)
Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) – Andre Muniz (185.5)
*Chikadze missed the featherweight limit of 146.
Prelims
Flyweight: Matt Schnell (126) – Jimmy Flick (126)
Lightweight: Evan Elder (156) – Gauge Young ()
Featherweight: Chris Gutierrez (146) – John Castaneda (146)
Bantamweight: Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5) – Alatengheili (136)
Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman (135) – Malcolm Wellmaker (135)
Strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (116) – Polyana Viana (115.5)
Featherweight: Timmy Cuamba (146) – Roberto Romero (145)
Women’s Bantamweight: Chelsea Chandler (134) – Joselyne Edwards (136)