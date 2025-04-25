UFC Kansas City Live Weigh-In Results

Tomorrow night, the UFC returns to Kansas City with a great card. The main event will feature two welterweight title hopefuls as Ian Machado Garry (15-1) takes on Carlos Prates (21-6). The morning weigh-ins begin at 10:00 ET and you can follow along for live results below.

UFC Kansas City Main Card

Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry (171) – Carlos Prates (170)

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith () – Mingyang Zhang (206)

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze (147)* – David Onama (146)

Middleweight: Michel Pereira (186) – Abus Magomedov (185.5)

Welterweight: Randy Brown (171) – Nicolas Dalby (171)

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) – Andre Muniz (185.5)

*Chikadze missed the featherweight limit of 146.

Prelims

Flyweight: Matt Schnell (126) – Jimmy Flick (126)

Lightweight: Evan Elder (156) – Gauge Young ()

Featherweight: Chris Gutierrez (146) – John Castaneda (146)

Bantamweight: Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5) – Alatengheili (136)

Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman (135) – Malcolm Wellmaker (135)

Strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (116) – Polyana Viana (115.5)

Featherweight: Timmy Cuamba (146) – Roberto Romero (145)

Women’s Bantamweight: Chelsea Chandler (134) – Joselyne Edwards (136)