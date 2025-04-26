UFC Kansas City Live Results

April 26, 2025
UFC Kansas City went down tonight from KC at the T-Mobile Center. The main event will feature two welterweight title hopefuls as Ian Machado Garry (15-1) takes on Carlos Prates (21-6). The action is set to begin at 6:00 ET and you can follow along below for the live results.

UFC Kansas City Main Card

Ian Machado GarryCarlos Prates

Anthony SmithMingyang Zhang

Giga ChikadzeDavid Onama

Michel PereiraAbus Magomedov

Randy BrownNicolas Dalby

Ikram AliskerovAndre Muniz

Prelims

Matt SchnellJimmy Flick

Evan ElderGauge Young

Chris GutierrezJohn Castaneda

Da’Mon BlackshearAlatengheili

Malcolm Wellmaker def. Cameron Saaiman by KO – Round 1

Jaqueline Amorim def, Polyana Viana by Submission – Round 2

Timmy Cuamba def. Roberto Romero by TKO – Round 2

Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler by TKO – Round 1

