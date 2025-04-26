UFC Kansas City Live Results

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UFC Kansas City went down tonight from KC at the T-Mobile Center. The main event will feature two welterweight title hopefuls as Ian Machado Garry (15-1) takes on Carlos Prates (21-6). The action is set to begin at 6:00 ET and you can follow along below for the live results.

UFC Kansas City Main Card

Ian Machado Garry – Carlos Prates

Anthony Smith – Mingyang Zhang

Giga Chikadze – David Onama

Michel Pereira – Abus Magomedov

Randy Brown – Nicolas Dalby

Ikram Aliskerov – Andre Muniz

Prelims

Matt Schnell – Jimmy Flick

Evan Elder – Gauge Young

Chris Gutierrez – John Castaneda

Da’Mon Blackshear – Alatengheili

Malcolm Wellmaker def. Cameron Saaiman by KO – Round 1

Jaqueline Amorim def, Polyana Viana by Submission – Round 2

Timmy Cuamba def. Roberto Romero by TKO – Round 2

Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler by TKO – Round 1