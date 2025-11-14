The UFC is bringing in another former Bellator world champion. Nolan King first reported earlier today that the promotion is signing former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (28-1) to a deal. Per King’s report, a deal is in place with formal signatures expected soon and he’s apparently making his debut very soon.

An agreement is in place with pen to hit paper in the coming days and his debut could be soon – very soon. Full story headed to @MMAJunkie. pic.twitter.com/bxs6X0WcqE — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 14, 2025

Amosov has always been a puzzling fighter for me in wondering why the UFC hadn’t signed him sooner. Back in 2021, Amosov defeated Douglas Lima to become Bellator champion. After that win, he took time away to serve his native Ukraine in their fight against Russia.

He returned with a successful title defense against Logan Storley in February 2023. Later that year, he lost the title and was stopped by Jason Jackson. It was his first professional loss and at just 30-years-old, he still had a 27-1 professional record.

After the PFL acquired Bellator, Amosov ended up a free agent and he made it clear that he wanted to sign with the UFC. Since that loss to Jackson in November 2023, he’s only fought once and that was a win over Curtis Millender back in March of this year. He’s been asking for a shot inside the octagon and now he’s getting it. My guess is that you’ll see him before the end of the year.