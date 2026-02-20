The UFC is heading to Winnipeg on April 18th and they are bringing a welterweight headliner featuring a top Canadian fighter. The promotion announced today that former title challenger Gilbert Burns (22-9) will be taking on Canada’s Mike Malott (13-2-1).

Malott gets the main event treatment in his home country after winning three fights in a row. He’s knocking on the door of the welterweight rankings and he’s looking to take Burns’ spot. The last time we saw Malott was back in October when he won a controversial decision over Kevin Holland.

Now, he’ll take on a former UFC title challenger in Gilbert Burns. This could be the end of the road for Gilbert Burns. He’s hinted that his career could be nearing it’s end and he’s entering this fight having lost four fights in a row. The last time we saw him was back in May when he was stopped by Michael Morales.