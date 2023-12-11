UFC books matchup between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized a fun matchup in the lightweight division featuring two ranked contenders for a February Fight Night. Top fifteen lightweight Renato Moicano (17-5-1) announced on his YouTube page that he would be taking on fellow top fifteen lightweight Drew Dober (27-12).

The matchup is set for the UFC’s Fight Night that is scheduled for February 3rd. For Moicano, this will be his first fight in about 14 months as he’s been dealing with injuries. “Money Moicano” last fought Brad Riddell at UFC 281 and picked up the win by submission.

Moicano has gained more traction due to his evolving personality, but he’s really been on a nice run. In his last four fights, Moicano is 3-1 with the lone loss being a last-minute replacement fight where he took on former champion Rafael Dos Anjos. This is a big opportunity for Moicano as he tries to work his way back into the top ten.

UFC Fight Night

The last time we saw Drew Dober was back in October and he had a nice bounce back performance. Dober was in vintage form as he scored a first round knockout over Ricky Glenn. Prior to that win over Glenn, Dober suffered a knockout loss to Matt Frevola which set him back a little.

Prior to that loss, Dober had won three straight which earned him a spot in the rankings including a big knockout win over Bobby Green. This matchup with Moicano is huge for his goals to reach the top ten and beyond. Whoever wins this bout on February 3rd is likely going to be facing a top ten opponent their next time out.