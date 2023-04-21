UFC books headliner between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Marvin Vettori (red gloves) fights Roman Dolidze (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

UFC President Dana White took to social media last night and announced a number of big time fights that are coming this summer. One of the fights that White announced was a headliner in the middleweight division between “The Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori (19-5-1) and “The Killa Gorilla” Jared Cannonier (16-6).

These two will headline a Fight Night on June 17th. Both of these men are looking to build back up to a potential crack at the middleweight championship and both will enter the octagon ranked in the top five at 185 pounds.

Marvin Vettori is 2-2 in his last four fights. A five-fight winning streak led him to a title fight with Israel Adesanya where he lost by decision. He bounced back strong with a win over Paulo Costa before dropping a bout to Robert Whittaker.

The last time we saw Vettori was in London at UFC 286. That night he took on the surging Roman Dolidze and won decision. Now, he’s looking for a big win over Jared Cannonier.

UFC Fight Night

Since dropping to the middleweight division, Jared Cannonier shares one commonality with Marvin Vettori. He’s only lost to Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Last July, Cannonier had his shot against Adesanya for middleweight gold and lost by decision.

He bounced back with a split decision win over Sean Strickland back in December. Now, he’ll look to take out Marvin Vettori in a Fight Night headliner. If Cannonier does get the win, he’d definitely be on the shortlist of fighting for the title considering he’s only fought Adesanya once unlike other top contenders.