UFC books headliner between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen

We are officially in 2024 and today, the UFC announced it’s first headlining announcement of the new year. The promotion announced on their official X account that former title challenger “The Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) would be headlining an upcoming Fight Night against “All In” Brendan Allen (23-5).

The matchup between these two top ten middleweights will headline the Fight Night on April 6th, one week before the historic UFC 300 card on April 13th. Starting with Brendan Allen, he will be looking to win his seventh straight fight which would put him right in the mix for a title shot.

Back in 2021, Allen suffered a TKO loss to Chris Curtis. Following that fight, he’s won six straight fights which includes five finishes. Allen has scored four straight finishes ahead of this main event with Vettori. If he’s able to get by and even finish The Italian Dream, a UFC title shot could be next.

Marvin Vettori has had a few interesting years inside the octagon. Back in 2018, Vettori lost a decision to Israel Adesanya. Following that loss, he won five straight fights which earned him another fight with Adesanya who had captured the middleweight title during that time.

Once again, Vettori came up short by decision. However, after that, Vettori bounced back well with a big win over Paulo Costa. Vettori then fought former UFC champ Robert Whittaker and lost a decision. Vettori bounced back with a win over Roman Dolidze and then dropped another decision to Jared Cannonier.

As you can see, it’s been a little up and down over the past few years for Vettori. He’s had some very solid wins, but he’s struggled against the very best middleweights in the UFC. Through all the ups and downs, Vettori has never lost two in a row. That’s on the line when he meets Allen in April.