UFC books featherweight matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige

The UFC’s featherweight division is on fire right now and the promotion has finalized another big time matchup. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported today via Dana White that top contenders Bryce Mitchell (15-1) and Dan Ige (17-6) would battle at a upcoming fight night.

The fight goes down on September 24th. It was also announced by the UFC that the main event of that card will be a big time lightweight matchup between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot. For Dan Ige, he is going to be searching for his third consecutive win in September.

Dan Ige had a six-fight winning streak as he entered the middle of 2020. Then, he fell off against some of the top guys in the world losing four of five fights. However, he took a step back and has regained his footing with back-to-back wins. Most recently at UFC 289 against Nate “The Train” Landwehr.

UFC Fight Night

We haven’t seen Bryce Mitchell since he lost the first fight of his career to Ilia Topuria back at UFC 282 in December. He was supposed to fight Movsar Evloev back in May, but sustained an injury and had to pull out of the fight just a few days before the event. Now, he’s back and he gets a good challenge in Dan Ige.

Mitchell started his UFC career a perfect 6-0 including a very impressive win over Edson Barboza. With his entertaining style and interesting personality, Mitchell gained a decent fan following and had a lot of hype behind him. Some of the steam was taken away by Topuria, but he’s hoping to regain it against the Hawaiian Ige.