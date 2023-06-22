UFC books Chris Curtis – Anthony Hernandez for September 16th Fight Night

Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Chris Curtis (blue gloves) defeats Phillip Hawes (red gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Action Man is wasting no time taking another fight. Last night, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck was the first to report that the UFC had booked an upcoming fight between Chris Curtis (30-10, 1 NC) and Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (11-2).

The bout will take place at UFC Fight Night on September 16th. For Curtis, he’s sticking to his nickname in taking another fight right away. Curtis just fought less than two weeks ago at UFC 287 against Nassourdine Imavov. The fight wasn’t going his way, but it ended in a No Contest in the second round.

Curtis and Imavov accidentally clashed heads and it caused a big cut over the high of Curtis and hindered his vision. He tried to continue but the referee deemed him too compromised. It was the second straight fight where Curtis was hurt badly by an accidental headbutt. He fought on against Kelvin Gastelum losing a close decision which he appealed due to the headbutt.

Now, he’s jumping right back in there against Anthony Hernandez. Curtis is currently ranked fifteenth in the rankings so this fight is going to be for his spot. It’s a big fight for both men.

UFC Fight Night

As mentioned, this is a massive opportunity for Anthony Hernandez to get his name into the UFC’s top fifteen at 185 pounds. “Fluffy” earned his spot in the UFC after starting his professional career 6-0, 1 NC and appearing on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Things didn’t star well for him inside the octagon going 1-2 in his first three fights and he was stopped in both losses. However, since those two losses, he’s been perfect. Four straight wins and three of those coming via finish.

His last win came over Edmen Shahbazyan last month where he stopped him in the third round. Those four straight wins has him on the cusp of the UFC rankings and now he’s getting his shot at the top fifteen. Both men have a lot to fight for here so I’m expecting big things on September 16th.