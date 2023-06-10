UFC 289 Results: Nassourdine Imavov – Chris Curtis ends in a No Contest

May 14, 2016; Curitiba, PR, Brazil; A view of the octagon ring before UFC 198 at Arena Atletico Paranaense. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

The featured prelim of UFC 289 featured a big time clash in the middleweight division. Top fifteen middleweights will battle it out as “The Action Man” Chris Curtis (30-10) takes on Nassourdine Imavov (12-4).

Chris Curtis was looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Kelvin Gastelum back in April. The fight was very close, but Curtis ate an accidental headbutt in the fight that looked like he got dropped. That headbutt took place in a close round and it could’ve cost him the fight. He appealed the fight after losing a 29-28 decision. That loss dropped him to 1-2 in his last three after winning his first three UFC bouts.

Nassourdine Imavov’s last fight took place against Curtis’ close friend and training parter Sean Strickland. Imavov lost by decision. That loss snapped a three-fight winning streak for Imavov. Overall, he’s now 4-2 in six fights inside the octagon.

UFC 289 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 289 middleweight contest kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Low kick from Imavov starts the striking. A low kick now from Curtis gets his own striking going. Question mark kick attempt from Curtis nearly lands. Shot to the body for Curtis lands.

Body kick now from Imavov and one returned by Chris Curtis. Left straight to the body lands for Curtis and Imavov works a lead kick. Two straight jabs now for Imavov. Curtis upping his pressure here and lands a kick. Another nice low kick from Curtis. Right straight lands for Imavov.

Another quick right straight and a left jab behind it for Imavov. Imavov gets a body lock and drags Curtis to the ground. He has his back here, but Curtis is using the fence to stand back up. Curtis is up but Imavov is still leaning on him. Imavov drags Curtis down again momentarily.

Knees to the thighs land for Imavov. Curtis is able to separate with just over a minute left. Nasty right straight for Imavov and then a short elbow. Two straight jabs for Imavov and he goes back to the body lock. Imavov drags Curtis down to the mat and immediately takes his back.

He’s working for a rear naked choke and he nearly has it. Imavov loses it and Curtis gets back to his feet as the round ends. 1-0 Imavov at UFC 289.

Round 2

Entering the second and Curtis needs to get some respect back after the way the first round ended. He immediately takes the center to start the second. Looping right hook for Curtis lands and Imavov counters with a straight. Front kick for Imavov. Curtis is really heavy on the pressure here in the second.

Low kick from Curtis and a double jab from Imavov. They clinch again in the center but Curtis breaks away. Nice combination lands for Imavov and Curtis lands a counter left. 1-2 for Imavov and then another right straight behind it. Curtis lunges for a left but he’s out of range.

Crisp combination lands for Imavov. Imavov is in the zone here in the second round and he lands a nice right hand. Left hook lands for Curtis now. 1-2 and another jab behind it for Imavov. They clinch and Imavov presses Curtis up against the fence.

Short elbow and a knee from Imavov. 1-2 from and then they accidentally clash heads. The fight pauses as that clash of heads opened a gash above the eye on Chris Curtis. That is going to end the fight as Curtis cannot see and continue. Extremely disappointing way to end such a highly anticipated matchup at UFC 289.

Nassourdine Imavov – Chris Curtis ends in a No Contest