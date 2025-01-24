UFC booking Marvin Vettori – Roman Dolidze 2 (Report)

The UFC matchmakers are working fast and furious to fill out their fight cards for the first half of 2024 and this afternoon, we learned of a new fight night main event. On March 15th, there will be a fight night at The APEX and it will be headlined by a rematch between top ten middleweights Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) and Roman Dolidze (14-3).

Magic M was the first to report the news this afternoon. These two will fight for the second time nearly two years to the date after their first fight. Their first fight came at UFC 286 in London where Marvin Vettori was able to pick up the decision win.

Since that win against Dolidze in March 2023, we’ve only seen The Italian Dream once. He fought just a few months after that against Jared Cannonier in a main event and lost a decision. So by the time he makes the walk in March to face Dolidze in a rematch, it would’ve been nearly a year and a half since we’d seen the former UFC title challenger.

Across from Vettori in March will be Roman Dolidze. Dolidze made his octagon debut back in 2020 and won his first two fights to move to a perfect 8-0 professionally. However, he then suffered his first loss to Trevin Giles. After that loss to Giles, Dolidze won four in a row before his loss to Vettori.

After the loss to Vettori, Dolidze was out almost a year before returning last February and losing to Nassourdine Imavov in a decision. He’s bounced back well after back-to-back losses by winning two in a row. Most recently, he defeated Kevin Holland at UFC 307 in October. He’s currently ranked 10th at 185, but if he can get by Vettori, he’ll jump into contention.