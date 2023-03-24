UFC booking headliner between Armen Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano

July 19, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia kicks Davi Ramos of Brazil in their lightweight bout during UFC Fight Night at the Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized a big time lightweight headliner that will take place next month. Meta MMA was the first to report yesterday that top fifteen lightweights Armen Tsarukyan (19-3) and Renato Moicano (17-5-1) will face off against each other.

The fight will headline a UFC Fight Night on April 29th. For Moicano, he’s going to be looking for his second consecutive win. Moicano had a two-fight winning streak going on last April when he stepped in on very short notice to take a fight against former champion Rafael Dos Anjos.

Moicano stepped up, but was dominated by the former champ. He took some time off then returned in November. When he did, he looked sensational. He submitted Brad Riddell in the first round then cut a legendary promo. Now, he’s headlining a Fight Night against another top contender.

UFC Headliner

Armen Tsarukyan was 13-1 when he made his UFC debut. He faced the current champion Islam Makhachev in that fight. It was a competitive fight, but Makhachev won a decision. After that, Tsarukyan won five straight fights which led him to a Fight Night main event against Mateusz Gamrot.

Tsarukyan won the first two rounds of their fight. However, his cardio would fail him on the way to losing three straight rounds to ultimately drop a unanimous decision to Gamrot. He bounced back in December with a win over Damir Ismagulov.

Tsarukyan is one of the more exciting prospects in the division. This is a big fight for him and he needs to show that he can take out a guy like Moicano. It’s a huge spot for both men with potential top five fights waiting for the winner.