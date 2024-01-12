UFC Atlantic City to be headlined by Sean Brady – Vicente Luque

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC makes it’s return to Atlantic City on March 30th and tonight we learned what fight would headline the card. Dana White took to X and announced that the main event will pair two top welterweight contenders against each other as Sean Brady (16-1) will take on Vicente Luque (22-9-1).

Luque will be looking for his second straight win when he makes the walk in March. Originally, Luque was supposed to face off against Ian Garry back in December. However, days before the fight, Garry pulled out due to an illness. Instead of rebooking that fight, the UFC booked Garry against Geoff Neal and Luque is getting Sean Brady.

The last time we saw Luque was against former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos back in August. Luque got a big decision win which was his first fight in a year. Prior to that win, Luque had lost two straight. Geoff Neal had defeated him and caused a brain injury that momentarily had Luque fearful his career would be over. However, he’s been medically cleared and he looked sensational in his last bout. However, he has a much tougher challenge at UFC Atlantic City.

UFC Atlantic City

In October 2022, Sean Brady was undefeated and he made the walk to take on Belal Muhammad. Brady had a ton of hype behind him and a lot of people thought he would defeat Muhammad. Instead, Muhammad dominated the fight and stopped Brady in the second round.

At UFC Austin last month, Brady made his return and it was opposite Kelvin Gastelum. Gastelum finally cut back down to welterweight and he did it with ease. Because of how good Gastelum was at middleweight and how good he looked on the scales, there were high expectations from him while many had cooled on Brady.

Brady went on to have the performance of his career and he dominated Gastelum. Ultimately, he submitted him in the third round in a massive statement win. Now, Brady gets a fight with Luque and whoever wins should be knocking on the door of the top five.