UFC Atlantic City Preview: Chris Weidman – Bruno Silva

Jul 22, 2017; Long Island, NY, USA; Chris Weidman (red gloves) reacts to fight against Kelvin Gastelum during UFC Fight Night at Nassau Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC Atlantic City, we will see the return of a former world champion. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-7) will be making the walk tomorrow night potentially for the final time as he takes on Bruno Silva (23-10).

Both of these men need a win in the worst way. At 39-years-old, Father Time is working against the former champion. Chris Weidman returned to the middleweight division in 2020 with a win over Omari Akhmedov. His goal was to try and become champion again. However, in his next bout against Uriah Hall, he broke his leg on the first leg kick he threw.

From there, it was years of rehab and surgeries just getting him back to the octagon. He returned last August against Brad Tavares and showed incredible toughness but was chopped down over the course of three rounds by Tavares. At UFC Atlantic City, he’ll try to get back in the win column.

To do that, he’ll have to defeat Bruno Silva. Bruno Silva entered the UFC with a 19-6 professional record. He then won his first three fights all by stoppage and the promotion gave him a fight with Alex Pereira. He gave Pereira a tough fight but lost a decision. Starting with that fight, he’s just 1-4 in his last five with the one win being against Brad Tavares. He’ll look to play spoiler tomorrow night.

UFC Atlantic City Prediction

You have to imagine that Chris Weidman is going to have a ton of fan support tomorrow night. This could be the final time we see him make the walk and you know that he’s going to do everything in his power to get the win. However, will it be enough? I don’t think it will if he cannot land takedowns.

Bruno Silva is the better striker. He’s faster and more dynamic on the feet especially at this stage of Weidman’s career. Weidman wasn’t able to have any wrestling success against Brad Tavares and he needs that to change at UFC Atlantic City. Weidman can certainly have moments on the feet, but he’s not the same striker he once was.

I’ll be rooting for Weidman tomorrow night, I mean how could you not? However, I just don’t think he’ll be able to do enough to get a decision win. I think Silva will be able to keep it standing long enough for the striking to be the deciding factor and when the scorecards are read at UFC Atlantic City, I think Silva gets the win and Weidman retires.

Prediction: Bruno Silva by Decision