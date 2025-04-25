UFC Atlanta will be headlined by Kamaru Usman – Joaquin Buckley

The UFC will be heading to Atlanta on June 14th and tonight on Instagram, Dana White announced the main event. Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-4) will be making his return as he takes on surging welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley (21-6).

For Usman, it’ll be his first fight in nearly two years. The last time we saw the former champion was in Abu Dhabi in October 2023 when he stepped in on short notice to take on Khamzat Chimaev. Usman fell short in that one by decision. That loss was on the heels of his decision title loss to Leon Edwards and his knockout loss to Edwards. Prior to his three-fight losing streak, the former champion had won 19 fights in a row.

Standing across from the former champion at UFC Atlanta will be Joaquin Buckley. Buckley has completely taken off since moving down to 170. Since moving to welterweight Buckley has gone 6-0 with wins over the likes of Wonderboy Thompson and Vicente Luque. The last time we saw him was in the headliner of the Tampa fight night in December where he stopped Colby Covington.