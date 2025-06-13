UFC Atlanta Main Event Preview and Prediction: Kamaru Usman – Joaquin Buckley

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Atlanta, we are going to see a big time matchup in the welterweight division. Former champion and one of the all time greats at 170, Kamaru Usman (20-4), returns as he takes on surging top contender “New Mansa” Joaquin Buckley (21-6).

Starting with the former champion, he finds himself on a three-fight losing streak heading into this fight tomorrow night. A few years ago, Usman was one of the P4P kings and he had defended his title five times. He was a minute away from a sixth title defense before getting knocked out by Leon Edwards. He lost an immediate rematch to Edwards and then lost to Khamzat Chimaev at 185. Given his age, this might be it for Usman if he cannot get his hand raised.

It’s going to be a tall task against Buckley. Buckley is the big betting favorite and he’s been sensational since dropping to welterweight. Buckley is coming off a TKO win over Colby Covington back in December which moved him to 6-0 with four finishes since moving to the UFC’s welterweight division.

UFC Atlanta Prediction

I think this is a classic example of two fighters clearly heading in opposite directions. For Joaquin Buckley, it feels like he’s finally reaching his full potential and this is his moment to punch his ticket to a future title shot. Kamaru Usman on the other hand is just trying to hang on for maybe one more future chance at gold.

Usman’s knees are not in great shape and we haven’t seen him in a year and a half. I think this fight is setup to give Joaquin Buckley is crowning moment at 170. When he was on his game, Kamaru Usman would suffocate opponents with a steady attack, big power, and his dominant wrestling. I don’t think he’s going to be able to use any of that at UFC Atlanta.

Buckley is going to have more power, he’s going to be faster, and I think he’ll have the better cardio. I think he’s going to put the nail in the coffin of Usman’s hall of fame career tomorrow night with a stoppage in the third round. New Mansa punches his ticket to title contention at UFC Atlanta.

Prediction: Joaquin Buckley by TKO