UFC Atlanta adds Michael Chiesa – Court McGee

The UFC is heading to Atlanta on June 14th and today, the promotion announced the full card. Dana White announced last week that Kamaru Usman – Joaquin Buckley would be headlining the card, but now we know how the rest of the card will shake out. One of the fights added is a matchup between Ultimate Fighter winners as Michael Chiesa (18-7) takes on Court McGee (22-13).

Starting with Court McGee, he will be looking for his second straight win on the heels of a three-fight losing streak. McGee last fought in October when he submitted Tim Means in the first round. Crazy to think that McGee has been in the UFC for nearly 15 years and he’ll be making the walk to the octagon for the 24th time on June 14th.

Standing in his way of a second straight win is Michael Chiesa. Chiesa was contemplating retirement after a submission loss to Kevin Holland back in 2023. After Chiesa moved up to the UFC welterweight division, he had first won four fights in a row leading many to believe he could contend for the title. However, the loss to Holland was his third straight loss. He took a year off and has since returned with two straight wins and now he’s hoping to get a third straight win in June.