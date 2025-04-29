UFC Atlanta adds Alonzo Menifield – Oumar Sy

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC is heading to Atlanta on June 14th and today, the promotion announced the full card. Dana White announced last week that Kamaru Usman – Joaquin Buckley would be headlining the card, but now we know how the rest of the card will shake out. One of the fights added is a light heavyweight matchup between Alonzo Menifield (16-5-1) and undefeated prospect Oumar Sy (11-0).

These two were originally supposed to fight in March, but Sy had to pull out of the fight. This will be his third fight in the UFC and it’s by far his biggest test. The undefeated Frenchman has finished eight of his eleven opponents and should he pickup the win against Menifield in June, he’ll find himself in the rankings.

Alonzo Menifield is going to do whatever he can to defend his spot in the UFC’s top fifteen. Menifield was riding a huge wave of momentum entering 2024 after he had gone 4-0-1 in his five fights leading into last year. However, he was stopped in both of his fights last year and that halted all momentum. He bounced back to start 2025 with a decision win over Julius Walker and now he’s looking to win his second in a row.