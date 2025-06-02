UFC announces Steve Erceg – Alex Perez

The UFC will be in The APEX on August 9th and the promotion has announced the main event and co-main event. It was previously reported that Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze would be headlining the card. However, the UFC broke the news last night that former flyweight title challengers Steve Erceg (12-4) and Alex Perez (25-9) would be meeting in the co-main event.

Top contenders are coming to Las Vegas ?@romandolidzeufc vs Anthony Hernandez is the #UFCVegas109 main event! pic.twitter.com/yJQderWHkN — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2025

Starting out with Erceg, he’s in desperate need of a victory. Erceg was rushed to the top of the division and got a title shot in Brazil against Alexandre Pantoja after winning his first three fights inside the octagon. Heading into the final round of that title fight, Erceg was controlling the striking and had that fight stayed standing, he likely would’ve won the flyweight title.

However, Erceg engaged in grappling with Pantoja and he found himself on his back which cost him the fifth round and the flyweight title. He returned last August and got knocked out by Kai Kara-France. Back in March, he had a headliner against Brandon Moreno and ultimately fell short due to the activity and volume from the former champion.

Now, he’ll have to take out Alex Perez to avoid a fourth straight UFC loss. Perez is looking to bounce back after an injury ended his fight against Tatsuro Taira last June. Perez had stopped Matheus Nicolau in April and he was really looking to get back to the form that led him to a title shot. However, a knee injury derailed things but he’s looking to get back on track with this fight against Erceg in August.