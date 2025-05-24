UFC Vegas 109 to be headlined by Anthony Hernandez – Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 109 goes down at The APEX in Las Vegas on August 9th and we now know that a big time middleweight matchup will headline the card. Krazy Kev MMA was the first to report a couple of weeks ago that “Fluffy” Anthony Hernandez (14-2) will be taking on Roman Dolidze (15-3).

Dolidze is ranked eighth in the division currently while Hernandez is ranked ninth. Starting with Hernandez, he got off to a rough start inside the octagon. The former LFA champion made his octagon debut at 6-0 but he went just 1-2 in his first three fights. Since then, he’s won seven in a row including a stoppage over Michel Pereira and a big win over Brendan Allen.

Roman Dolidze has regained a lot of the momentum that he had entering 2023 over his last three fights. Dolidze had won four in a row entering 2023 and found himself in title contention. However, back-to-back losses really set him back. His last loss came in a main event against Nassourdine Imavov in February 2024. Since then, he’s won three in a row. Most recently, he headlined a UFC fight night in The APEX against Marvin Vettori where he won a decision.