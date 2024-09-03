UFC announces Brandon Moreno – Amir Albazi as the new Edmonton main event

The UFC is returning to Edmonton on November 2nd and the card was shaken up this afternoon. Originally, Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield were announced as the main event. While that fight is still on, today it was announced that it would shift to the co-main event.

The UFC Edmonton main event will now be a potential flyweight title eliminator between former champion Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) and Amir Albazi (17-1). Originally, this was the fight that was supposed to headline the promotion’s return to Mexico City back in February.

However, Albazi had to pull out of the fight and Brandon Royval fought Moreno instead. Moreno lost a split decision which was his second straight loss by split decision. Prior to that, he had lost his flyweight title to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 by split decision.

Moreno was looking to take a little time away and he did just that. Now, the former two-time flyweight champion will try to climb the ladder again and earn a title shot.

UFC Edmonton

November 2nd will be the first time that Amir Albazi has made the walk in 2024. The last time we saw him was back at The UFC’s APEX last June when he fought Kai Kara-France. He won a split decision against KKF, but that was a very debatable decision.

With that win, he moved to 5-0 inside the octagon. While he wanted a title shot, the promotion wanted him to prove himself and get one more signature win. Now, he’ll have his chance in November against one of the flyweight’s greats.