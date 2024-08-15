UFC Edmonton to be headlined by Rose Namajunas – Erin Blanchfield

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC is returning to Edmonton this November and they are bringing a fun fight night for the Canadian fans. Dana White revealed to Sportsnet last night that on November 2nd, the promotion will return to Edmonton and the main event will feature a potential women’s flyweight title eliminator.

Former strawweight champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas (13-6) will look to take another step towards a flyweight title shot as she takes on top contender Erin Blanchfield (12-2). Starting with Blanchfield, she’s looking to bounce back after suffering her first loss inside the octagon.

Back in March, Blanchfield took on Manon Fiorot in the main event of UFC Atlantic City. Fiorot got the better of things and won a decision. That loss snapped a nine-fight win streak including a 6-0 stretch to start her career inside the octagon. This is a big fight for her and she’ll need to be sharp.

“Thug” Rose won her second flyweight fight last month in the main event of UFC Denver. Namajunas was supposed to face Maycee Barber. However, Barber fell out and was replaced by Tracy Cortez. Namajunas looked great and won a clear decision.

That win came on the heels of her win against Amanda Ribas back in March. Given her popularity and stature, it’s clear to me that if she wins this fight against Blanchfield in November, she’ll likely be in line for a title shot sometime in 2025. She’s re-dedicated herself to her career and you can tell based on her recent performances.