March 12, 2026
MMA: UFC 279-Chimaev vs Holland
UFC 328 goes down on May 9th in Newark, New Jersey and the main event will feature a grudge match for the middleweight title. Middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev (15-0) is taking on former champion Sean Strickland (30-7).

This will be the first title defense for Chimaev. He won the middleweight title after dominating Dricus Du Plessis last August. Prior to getting his title shot, Chimaev had ran through and submitted former champion Robert Whittaker in the first round. Now, he’ll take on Sean Strickland in his first title defense.

Strickland earns this title shot after an incredible performance at UFC Houston. Strickland finished Anthony Hernandez who had been on a long winning streak. It was arguably Strickland’s best career performance and now he gets to take on Chimaev to try and regain the middleweight championship.

By Daniel Cunningham
