UFC 327 goes down in Miami on April 11th and earlier today, we learned of a middleweight matchup that’ll go down on the card. Longtime veteran Vicente Luque (23-12-1) will be moving up to 185 to take on the surging Kyle Daukaus (17-4, 1 NC). Home of Fight was the first to report the fight.

Starting out with Luque, he will make the walk in April really needing to get back on track. The 34-year-old has had a really rough stretch as of late inside the octagon including back-to-back losses. In his last fight, he dropped a decision to Joel Alvarez which dropped him to 2-5 in his last seven fights.

Moving over to Kyle Daukaus, he will make the walk in April with all the momentum behind him. After a tough first run in the UFC, Daukaus went back to the regional scene where he won four in a row including three finishes. He was brought back and since returning to the octagon, he’s 2-0 with both fights ending in under a minute.