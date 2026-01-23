UFC 324 goes down tomorrow night in Las Vegas after six weeks without any fights. In the main event, the interim lightweight title is on the line as Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (23-3) takes on Justin Gaethje (26-5).

The official weigh-ins begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can follow along below for live results from the official weigh-ins in Las Vegas.

UFC 324 Main Card Weigh-Ins

Interim Lightweight Title: Justin Gaethje (155) – Paddy Pimblett (154)

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley (135.5) – Yadong Song (136)

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) – Derrick Lewis (263.5)

Women’s Flyweight: Natalia Silva (126) – Rose Namajunas (125.5)

Featherweight: Arnold Allen (145.5) – Jean Silva (146)

Prelims

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov (136) – ***Deiveson Figueiredo (138.5)

Middleweight: Ateba Gautier (186) – Andrey Pulyaev (186)

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov (205.5) – Modestas Bukauskas (204)

Flyweight: *Alex Perez (128.5) – Charles Johnson (126)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson (156) – Alexander Hernandez (155.5)

Heavyweight: Josh Hokit (234.5) – Denzel Freeman (257.5)

**Bantamweight: Ricky Turcios (136) – Cameron Smotherman (135.5)

Welterweight: Ty Miller (170) – Adam Fugitt (171)

*Alex Perez weighs in 2.5 pounds over the flyweight limit. Fight will proceed with Perez forfeiting 25% of his fight purse to Charles Johnson.

**Smotherman fainted after making weight. Had to be carried out by UFC medical personnel. Fight was called off.

***Deiveson Figueiredo weighs in 2.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit. Fight will proceed with Figueiredo forfeiting 25% of his purse to Umar Nurmagomedov.