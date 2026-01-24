Kicking off the main card of UFC 324 tonight is a really fun matchup in the featherweight division. Top contenders will battle it out as Jean Silva (16-3) looks to bounce back as he takes on the returning Arnold Allen (20-3).

Arnold Allen is returning after about a year and a half away from the octagon. In his last fight, he won a decision over Giga Chikadze. Jean Silva on the other hand was looking to bounce back after he lost a title eliminator to Diego Lopes last year at Noche UFC.

UFC 324 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 324 main card begins with a touch of the gloves. Allen starts the striking with a leg kick. Silva holding the center and he’s just trying to feel things out here in the opening minute. Shot to the body lands for Silva. Big calf kick from Allen slams home.

Another calf kick lands for Allen. Right straight to the body now from Silva. Check left hook now from Silva. Big left straight now lands for Allen and now another. Those two landed clean and snapped Silva’s head back. Left to the body from Silva.

Nasty hook to the body from Allen and then a calf kick. Combination now from Silva. Allen doubles up on the jab. Head kick from Allen just misses. Another nasty calf kick from Allen and those are doing damage. Silva trying to close the distance but he’s not throwing enough.

Left and then a right straight land for Silva. Nasty combination from Arnold Allen. Another combination from Allen and he’s busting up Silva here. Right to the body and now a left hook from Silva. Nasty combination from Silva and Allen might be hurt. The bell sounds and that was a big finish from Silva.

Round 2

I still give the first to Allen and have him up entering the second at UFC 324. Head kick attempt from Silva starts the second round. Nasty calf kick from Silva and now a combination. Silva much more on the pressure here in the second round.

Nasty 1-2 lands for Allen. Body kick from Allen and a calf kick from Silva. Big combination from Silva and he gets a brief takedown. Allen gets up but he eats a head kick. He might be hurt. Allen fires a flying knee and gets some distance. Big combinations from body. Nasty jab from Allen and a big body shot from Silva.

Left straight lands clean from Allen. Right straight now from Silva. Combination from Allen and a big knee lands. Long jab now from Silva and a right hand snaps Allen’s head back. Another big right from Silva and now they clinch. Nasty knee in the clinch from Allen.

Right hand from Silva and a spinning backfist from Allen. Lead elbow from Silva. Big leg kick from Silva and now another. Big combination from Silva but Allen is eating these shots. Big right straight from Allen but then Silva fires right back. The round ends and I have it 1-1 after two at UFC 324.

Round 3

Entering the third and whoever wins this round wins the fight. Huge combination from Silva starts things out. Another combination from Silva and he’s starting fast. Head kick now from Silva but Allen blocks it. Left straight now from Allen. Body kick from Allen lands.

Nasty combination from Silva lands clean finishing with a clean left. Combination from Silva again and Allen waves him on. Body lock and Allen tries to get a takedown here. He pushes Silva against the fence but Silva reverses and breaks free. Left hand from Silva.

Elbow from Silva and now a jab to the body. Single leg attempt from Silva but Allen defends. Quick takedown from Silva but Allen gets back up. Allen gets slammed down but again pops up and breaks free. Combination from Silva lands. Another one and now Allen presses forward. Lead elbow from Silva and a body kick from Allen.

Lead elbow now from Allen. Both men trade right hands. Nasty check left hook from Silva. Head kick now from Silva. A couple of big kicks from Silva and the final bell sounds. Fun one at UFC 324 and I give it to Silva, 29-28.

Jean Silva def. Arnold Allen by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)