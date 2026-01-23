Kicking off the main card of UFC 324 tomorrow night is a really fun matchup in the featherweight division. Top contenders will battle it out as Jean Silva (16-3) looks to bounce back as he takes on the returning Arnold Allen (20-3).

Starting with Allen, this is his first fight since July 2024 when he defeated Giga Chikadze. For Allen, there’s been an issue with consistent activity during his time inside the octagon.

After making his debut in 2015, he only fought eight times in six years. Now, from 2022 to 2024, he fought five times getting back to being active but now it’s been another year and a half with him out of the UFC.

The same month that Arnold Allen beat Chikadze, Jean Silva stopped Drew Dober. While Allen has been out, Silva would go on to score two massive finishes leading him to a headliner against Diego Lopes at Noche UFC last September.

It was a wild fight that could’ve gone either way and Lopes ultimately won. However, Silva was inches away from a potential title shot.

UFC 324 Prediction

Arnold Allen is as tough as they come and he’s very good inside the octagon. He gave Max Holloway a tremendously tough fight and many believe that he defeated Movsar Evloev when they fought. He is not someone that people should be writing off.

However, I like Jean Silva in this matchup at UFC 324. I think he’s hungrier than ever after that loss and his activity will really play here especially in a three-round fight. I expect there to be a pretty big speed advantage for Silva and Allen is very hittable on the feet.

I don’t expect Silva to run through Allen, but I believe he gets the job done within the distance. The power and speed advantage will really play and Silva will inject himself right back in the title picture at 145 pounds.

Prediction: Jean Silva by TKO