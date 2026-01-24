MMA: UFC 314 - Chandler vs Pimblett
UFC 324 goes down tonight in Las Vegas after six weeks without any fights. In the main event, the interim lightweight title is on the line as Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (23-3) takes on Justin Gaethje (26-5). Follow along below for live results from tonight’s action.

UFC 324 Main Card Weigh-Ins

Interim Lightweight Title: Justin GaethjePaddy Pimblett

Bantamweight: Sean O’MalleyYadong Song

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-AcostaDerrick Lewis

Women’s Flyweight: Natalia SilvaRose Namajunas

Featherweight: Arnold AllenJean Silva

Prelims

Bantamweight: Umar NurmagomedovDeiveson Figueiredo

Middleweight: Ateba GautierAndrey Pulyaev

Light Heavyweight: Nikita KrylovModestas Bukauskas

Flyweight: Alex PerezCharles Johnson

Heavyweight: Josh Hokit def. Denzel Freeman by TKO – Round 1

Welterweight: Ty Miller def. Adam Fugitt by TKO – Round 1

