UFC 324 goes down tonight in Las Vegas after six weeks without any fights. In the main event, the interim lightweight title is on the line as Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (23-3) takes on Justin Gaethje (26-5). Follow along below for live results from tonight’s action.
UFC 324 Main Card Weigh-Ins
Interim Lightweight Title: Justin Gaethje – Paddy Pimblett
Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley – Yadong Song
Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta – Derrick Lewis
Women’s Flyweight: Natalia Silva – Rose Namajunas
Featherweight: Arnold Allen – Jean Silva
Prelims
Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov – Deiveson Figueiredo
Middleweight: Ateba Gautier – Andrey Pulyaev
Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov – Modestas Bukauskas
Flyweight: Alex Perez – Charles Johnson
Heavyweight: Josh Hokit def. Denzel Freeman by TKO – Round 1
Welterweight: Ty Miller def. Adam Fugitt by TKO – Round 1
