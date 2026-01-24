UFC 324 goes down tonight in Las Vegas after six weeks without any fights. In the main event, the interim lightweight title is on the line as Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (23-3) takes on Justin Gaethje (26-5). Follow along below for live results from tonight’s action.

UFC 324 Main Card Weigh-Ins

Interim Lightweight Title: Justin Gaethje – Paddy Pimblett

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley – Yadong Song

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta – Derrick Lewis

Women’s Flyweight: Natalia Silva – Rose Namajunas

Featherweight: Arnold Allen – Jean Silva

Prelims

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov – Deiveson Figueiredo

Middleweight: Ateba Gautier – Andrey Pulyaev

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov – Modestas Bukauskas

Flyweight: Alex Perez – Charles Johnson

Heavyweight: Josh Hokit def. Denzel Freeman by TKO – Round 1

Welterweight: Ty Miller def. Adam Fugitt by TKO – Round 1