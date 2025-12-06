Kicking off the PPV main card tonight at UFC 323 is a really fun matchup in the light heavyweight division. Former champion and fifth ranked light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz (29-11-1) will try to defend his spot in the top five as he takes on 11th ranked Bogdan Guskov (18-3).

After a tough loss in his octagon debut, Bogdan Guskov has gone on an incredible run to crack the rankings. He’s won four fights in a row leading up to tonight with all four fights ending by stoppage in the first or second round.

The former light heavyweight champion is looking to show that he’s still a force at 205. Blachowicz is just 1-3-1 in his last four fights, but two of those losses were extremely close decision losses. He turns 43 in just a couple of months so this fight at UFC 323 means a lot in terms of his contender status moving forward.

UFC 323 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 323 main card opener begins with a touch of the gloves. Blachowicz holds the center and Guskov circles around the outside. Inside leg kick from Guskov starts the striking and now a jab. Calf kick from Blachowicz and a right hand from Guskov. Jab from Guskov and another nasty calf kick from Blachowicz.

Another big kick from Blachowicz and a jab. Another nice jab from Blachowicz and he’s stalking Guskov here. Double jab and another kick from Blachowicz. Blachowicz continues landing the jab and now another nasty kick. Guskov really needs to get going here.

Blachowicz mixes up the kicks and goes high. Leg kick from Blachowicz draws a reaction from Guskov. Guskov lands his biggest shot of the fight and that gets him some distance. Blachowicz right back on the pressure after a brief reset. Nasty jab from Blachowicz and that knocked Guskov’s mouthpiece loose.

Both men trade low kicks and Blachowicz goes right back on the pressure. Nasty 1-2 lands clean for Blachowicz and then he goes right back on the leg kick. Combination now from Guskov. The round comes to an end and it’s 1-0 for the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Round 2

Entering the second and for Bogdan Guskov, he has to up the volume here. Blachowicz goes right back on the pressure and lands a jab to start the round. Nasty calf kick and jab from Blachowicz. Blachowicz is looking really sharp here as he smashes home another leg kick.

Another nasty kick from Blachowicz but then a massive right from Guskov drops him. Guskov on him here and he’s trying to land some big bombs. It appears that Blachowicz has recovered here and he’s trying to defend. Big shots from Guskov, but Blachowicz is staying composed.

Heel hook attempt from Blachowicz and that gets him some space. Guskov gets out of it and goes right back into the guard of Blachowicz. Blachowicz pulls him down to control posture. Guskov breaks the control and he lands a huge elbow. Another nasty elbow from Guskov and Blachowicz is busted open.

Huge round here for Bogdan Guskov. 90 seconds left and it doesn’t appear that Blachowicz is out of the woods. Half guard for Guskov and he lands another elbow. More elbows here from Guskov but it appears that Blachowicz is going to survive the round. The round comes to a close and it’s likely a 10-8 for Bogdan Guskov.

Round 3

I have Guskov up 19-18 after two at UFC 323 meaning Blachowicz needs a finish or a massive round to get the win here. Blachowicz comes right forward and both men trade big shots in the center. Blachowicz is really heavy on the pressure and he lands a huge leg kick. Massive right hand counter now from Guskov.

Lead left from Blachowicz and Guskov counters with a right. Another nice left from the former champion. Right straight lands clean for Guskov and now another. Blachowicz fires back but the power is on the side of Guskov here. Big calf kick from Blachowicz and now a jab.

Right straight from Guskov and Blachowicz counters with a kick. Both men trade big shots in the center. Three minutes left and Guskov lands another right. Big right again lands for Guskov. Leaping left from Blachowicz and Guskov might be stunned here. Heavy pressure from Blachowicz and he lands a kick.

Guskov fires back a right hand but that doesn’t deter Blachowicz. Two minutes now left in this one and Guskov lands a nice counter right. Both men miss wildly with big shots and Blachowicz goes back on the pressure. Combination now from Blachowicz. Another combination from the former champion.

Beautiful jab from Blachowicz and Guskov lands a leg kick. Both men trade shots but Blachowicz lands a big shot on the break. Huge shot from Blachowicz and down goes Guskov. Few seconds left and Blachowicz nearly gets the finish. The round ends and this one is going to come down to whether the second was a 10-8 at UFC 323.

Jan Blachowicz and Bogdan Guskov fight to a Majority Draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)