UFC 321 Weigh-In Results

UFC 321 goes down tomorrow in Abu Dhabi and two big time title fights close the show. In the main event, Tom Aspinall (15-3) defends his heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane (13-2). In the co-main event, we will see a rematch between Mackenzie Dern (15-5) and Virna Jandiroba (22-3) for the vacant strawweight title.
Below are the official results from the weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi.
UFC 321 Main Card
Heavyweight Championship: Tom Aspinall (255) – Ciryl Gane (247.5)
Strawweight Championship: Virna Jandiroba (115) – Mackenzie Dern (115)
Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov (136) – Mario Bautista (135.5)
Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov (261.5) – Jailton Almeida (237)
Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic (205) – Azamat Murzakanov (205.5)
Prelims
Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (156) – Quillan Salkilld (155.5)
Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) – Jun Yong Park (185.5)
Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) – Ludovit Klein (156)
Heavyweight: Valter Walker (244) – Louie Sutherland (264.5)
Featherweight: Jose Delgado (147)* – Nathaniel Wood (146)
Heavyweight: Chris Barnett (261) – Hamdy Abdelwahab (265)
Flyweight: Azat Maksum (129)** – Mitch Raposo (125.5)
Strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (116) – Mizuki Inoue (115)
*Delgado came in over the featherweight limit. His bout with Nathaniel Wood proceeds at a catchweight with Delgado forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty.
**Maksum came in over the flyweight limit. His bout with Mitch Raposo proceeds at a catchweight with Maksum forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty.