UFC 321 Weigh-In Results

UFC 321 goes down tomorrow in Abu Dhabi and two big time title fights close the show. In the main event, Tom Aspinall (15-3) defends his heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane (13-2). In the co-main event, we will see a rematch between Mackenzie Dern (15-5) and Virna Jandiroba (22-3) for the vacant strawweight title.

Below are the official results from the weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 321 Main Card

Heavyweight Championship: Tom Aspinall (255) – Ciryl Gane (247.5)

Strawweight Championship: Virna Jandiroba (115) – Mackenzie Dern (115)

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov (136) – Mario Bautista (135.5)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov (261.5) – Jailton Almeida (237)

Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic (205) – Azamat Murzakanov (205.5)

Prelims

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (156) – Quillan Salkilld (155.5)

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) – Jun Yong Park (185.5)

Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) – Ludovit Klein (156)

Heavyweight: Valter Walker (244) – Louie Sutherland (264.5)

Featherweight: Jose Delgado (147)* – Nathaniel Wood (146)

Heavyweight: Chris Barnett (261) – Hamdy Abdelwahab (265)

Flyweight: Azat Maksum (129)** – Mitch Raposo (125.5)

Strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (116) – Mizuki Inoue (115)

*Delgado came in over the featherweight limit. His bout with Nathaniel Wood proceeds at a catchweight with Delgado forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty.

**Maksum came in over the flyweight limit. His bout with Mitch Raposo proceeds at a catchweight with Maksum forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty.