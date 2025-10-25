UFC 321 Results: Mackenzie Dern defeats Virna Jandiroba to become strawweight champion

In the co-main event of UFC 321, we are going to see a rematch for the vacant strawweight title. Top contenders Mackenzie Dern (15-5) and Virna Jandiroba (22-3) will fight for a second time for the strawweight title.

Virna Jandiroba came into the UFC as a world champion in Invicta, but she started just 3-3 in her first six fights. Since that start, she’s been on a dominant run winning five fights in a row to earn this shot at the vacant title.

Standing across from her today is a familiar foe in Mackenzie Dern. Dern won their first fight back in 2020 by decision but since then, it’s been a mixed back of results. That said, she’s won back-to-back fights entering today’s title fight.

UFC 321 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 321 strawweight title fight begins with a touch of the gloves. Jandiroba takes the center and opens with a jab. Both are very light on their feet and Dern fires a big calf kick. Running combination from Dern and she lands with the final shot. Another combination from Dern and Jandiroba fires a shot back.

Big leg kick from Jandiroba spins Dern around. Dern steps in with a knee to the body. Jab from Jandiroba and Dern fires a right over the top. These two are throwing a lot of heat here in the opening round. Big shot from Dern and Jandiroba shoots for a takedown.

Dern defends with ease and circles. Big shot down the middle from Dern and her hands are looking good here in the first. Big double leg from Jandiroba and she gets Dern down. Jandiroba seems a big tentative in the guard and Dern creates some space. Dern gets back to her feet and now there’s a body lock. Knee to the body from Dern and they separate.

Right hand from Dern cracks Jandiroba and Jandiroba acknowledges the shot. Takedown attempt from Jandiroba and she gets Dern down. One minute left in the round and Jandiroba needs to do something with this if she wants to win the round.

Dern lands a few big shots on the bottom and she gets back to her feet. Jandiroba holding a body lock here. Nice knee to the body from Dern. The round ends and it’s 1-0 Dern at UFC 321.

Round 2

Entering the second and Jandiroba needs to get a little respect in this round from Dern. Nasty right hand lands immediately from Dern to start the striking. Now a takedown attempt from Dern but Jandiroba defends with ease. They break and Dern lands another massive right hand.

Combination finished with a body kick from Dern. Right hand now lands from Jandiroba and then she lands another big counter. 1-2 lands clean from Dern. Left over the top from Jandiroba. Dern’s pace is slowing a bit here in the second and Jandiroba lands a nice leg kick.

Big takedown from Jandiroba with three minutes left in the round. Dern is immediately active with shots off her back while Jandiroba is trying to stay cautious in Dern’s dangerous guard. Couple of nice shots land from Jandiroba. Jandiroba backs away and they’re back to striking.

Nice counter shot from Jandiroba. Dern is starting to miss with her power shots here in the second round. Takedown from Jandiroba and then Dern reverses, but Jandiroba keeps rolling with it and she ends up on top.

Short shots from Dern from the bottom. Now it’s Jandiroba who is landing some shots here. Round comes to an end and I give the second to Jandiroba and it’s 19-19 after two at UFC 321.

Round 3

Entering the third and this one is very even through two rounds. Both miss with wild haymakers to start the third round. Clean right hand from Jandiroba is the first clean shot of the round. Nice 1-2 in response from Dern. Big body kick from Dern but Jandiroba uses that to get Dern to the ground.

Dern immediately starts striking from her back and she kicks away to get back to her feet. Both trade jabs in the center and now Jandiroba lands a right. Takedown attempt from Jandiroba is shrugged off and now Dern is trying for her own takedown. They clinch and Dern lands a nasty knee to the body.

Jandiroba is landing some nice elbows to the side of Dern’s head here in the clinch. Nice knee from Dern. They break free and Dern lands a nice left hand. Jandiroba goes for a takedown but Dern shrugs her off. Dern gets a body lock and pushes Jandiroba against the fence. They break and Jandiroba lands a right hand.

Head kick from Jandiroba is blocked and now Jandiroba is deep on a takedown attempt. Jandiroba lands the takedown and Dern lands a couple of nice elbows off her back. One minute left in the round. Dern is far more active off her back than Jandiroba is being from the top.

Dern is able to get back to her feet near the very end of the round and then they both land shots. Despite the control from Jandiroba, I give the third to Dern because she was more active. 29-28 Dern on my scorecard after three at UFC 321.

Round 4

Here we go with the fourth round and both trade jabs to start things. Low kick from Dern and Jandiroba lands a nice combination. Right straight from Jandiroba and now another right hand. Dern fires back with her own combination. Very action-heavy here in the opening minute.

Jab from Jandiroba and then she lands a nice left hook. Another left from Jandiroba and then a right hand lands for Dern. Really nice right hand from Jandiroba and then Dern lands a combination in return. Leg kick from Jandiroba and then she doubles up on it. Dern presses forward with a big combination.

Double leg attempt from Dern but Jandiroba defends with ease. Dern pressing Jandiroba against the fence and she lands a really nice knee. Big left hand on the break from Jandiroba. Dern tries to answer but she can’t land. Nice right hand from Dern and then the two trade jabs. Stiff jab from Dern.

Leg kick from Dern and a left hook from Jandiroba. Combination from Dern and Jandiroba gets a double leg. However, Jandiroba immediately backs away and lets Dern up. Combination from Jandiroba and then Dern lands a double leg. The round comes to an end and I have Dern up 39-37 entering the final round.

Round 5

It’s a close fight, but I think Virna Jandiroba needs a finish here in the final round at UFC 321. Both open up with a ton of volume to start the final round. Body kick from Dern and a leg kick from Jandiroba. Jandiroba with a nice combination up top and then Dern cracks her with a right hand.

Dern tries for a spin but Jandiroba catches her and takes her down. Four minutes left to work in the final round. Dern immediately pushes away and gets back to her feet. Jandiroba tries for a takedown, but Dern defends this one. They clinch 90 seconds into the final round.

Short elbows from Jandiroba in the clinch. Nice knee now from Dern and now a knee from Jandiroba. They break and they’re back to striking. Jabs land for both. Jab from Dern and a right hand lands from Jandiroba. They trade combinations and then Jandiroba gets a takedown.

Both are trading shots on the ground. Dern has done a great job all night of landing shots from her back. Two minutes left in the round and these two are trading shots. Dern is doing much more from the bottom than Jandiroba is doing from the top.

Jandiroba backs away with 90 seconds left and they’re back to striking. They trade combinations with one minute left in the round. Nasty little right hand lands for Jandiroba and now a spinning backfist.

They trade jabs and then Dern lands a combination. Big left from Jandiroba and Dern steps in with a right hand. Dern gets a takedown right at the buzzer and that should be enough to make her the UFC strawweight champion.

Mackenzie Dern def. Virna Jandiroba by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)