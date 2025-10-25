UFC 321 Live Results

UFC 321 goes down today in Abu Dhabi and two big time title fights close the show. In the main event, Tom Aspinall (15-3) defends his heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane (13-2). In the co-main event, we will see a rematch between Mackenzie Dern (15-5) and Virna Jandiroba (22-3) for the vacant strawweight title.

Follow along below for live results from today’s action in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 321 Main Card

Heavyweight Championship: Tom Aspinall – Ciryl Gane

Strawweight Championship: Virna Jandiroba – Mackenzie Dern

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Mario Bautista by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov def. Jailton Almeida by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov def. Aleksandar Rakic by KO – Round 1

Prelims

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld def. Nasrat Haqparast by KO – Round 1

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov def. Jun Yong Park by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweight: Ludovit Klein def. Mateusz Rebecki by Majority Decision (29-28, 28-28, 28-27)

Heavyweight: Valter Walker def. Louie Sutherland by Submission (Heel Hook) – Round 1

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood def. Jose Delgado by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Chris Barnett by Unanimous Decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Flyweight: Mitch Raposo Azat Maksum def. by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Strawweight: Mizuki Inoue def. Jaqueline Amorim by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)