UFC 321 Live Results

avatar
October 25, 2025

UFC 321 goes down today in Abu Dhabi and two big time title fights close the show. In the main event, Tom Aspinall (15-3) defends his heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane (13-2). In the co-main event, we will see a rematch between Mackenzie Dern (15-5) and Virna Jandiroba (22-3) for the vacant strawweight title.

Follow along below for live results from today’s action in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 321 Main Card

Heavyweight Championship: Tom AspinallCiryl Gane

Strawweight Championship: Virna JandirobaMackenzie Dern

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Mario Bautista by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov def. Jailton Almeida by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov def. Aleksandar Rakic by KO – Round 1

Prelims

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld def. Nasrat Haqparast by KO – Round 1

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov def. Jun Yong Park by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweight: Ludovit Klein def. Mateusz Rebecki by Majority Decision (29-28, 28-28, 28-27)

Heavyweight: Valter Walker def. Louie Sutherland by Submission (Heel Hook) – Round 1

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood def. Jose Delgado by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Chris Barnett by Unanimous Decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Flyweight: Mitch Raposo Azat Maksum def. by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Strawweight: Mizuki Inoue def. Jaqueline Amorim by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Mentioned in this article:

More about:

Add Empire Sports Media as a preferred source on Google.Add Empire Sports Media as a preferred source on Google.

0What do you think?Post a comment.