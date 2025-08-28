UFC 321 adds vacant strawweight title fight between Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba

Dana White kept UFC fans waiting all day but he finally delivered by going live on Instagram this evening announcing some big time fights. One of the fights that White announced was a vacant strawweight title fight between Mackenzie Dern (15-5) and Virna Jandiroba (22-3).

This announcement came on the heels of White announcing that Zhang Weili would be vacating the strawweight title in order to move up and face Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title. With that, the promotion settled on a rematch for the vacant title.

Back in December 2020, Jandiroba and Dern fought for the first time with Dern winning a decision. Since then, things have been up and down for Dern while Jandiroba has gone on quite the run.

Jandiroba is 6-1 in her last seven fights including winning five in a row. Her latest win came at UFC 314 in April when she defeated former title challenger Yan Xiaonan.

After the Jandiroba win in 2020, Mackenzie Dern would go just 3-4 in her next seven fights. However, she’s won back-to-back fights with her most recent win coming back in January when she avenged an earlier loss in her career by submitting Amanda Ribas.

UFC 321 goes down on October 25th in Abu Dhabi and is headlined by the heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.