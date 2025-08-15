UFC 319 Live Weigh-In Results

Tomorrow night right here in Chicago, UFC 319 goes down and it’s looking like the most highly anticipated card of the year. In the main event, the middleweight title is on the line as champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) takes on undefeated superstar Khamzat Chimaev (14-0).

Empire Sports Media is on-site in Chicago and you can follow along below for live results from this morning’s official weigh-in beginning at 10:00 AM EST.

UFC 319 Weigh-In Results

Middleweight: Dricus Du Plessis (185) – Khamzat Chimaev (183)

Backup Fighter: Caio Borralho (184)

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy (146) – Aaron Pico (145)

Welterweight: Geoff Neal (171) – Carlos Prates (170)

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier (186) – Michael Page (186)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott (126) – Kai Asakura (126)

Middleweight: Baysangur Susurkaev (186) – Eric Nolan (183)

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert (185) – Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Strawweight: Jessica Andrade (116) – Lupita Godinez (115)

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez (156) – Chase Hooper (155)

Lightweight: Edson Barboza (155.5) – Drakkar Klose (156)

Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev (186) – Bryan Battle (190)*

Women’s Flyweight: Karine Silva (125) – Dione Barbosa (125.5)

Flyweight: Alibi Idiris () – Joseph Morales (126)

*Missed Weight