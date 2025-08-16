UFC 319 Live Results

August 16, 2025

Tonight right here in Chicago, UFC 319 goes down and it’s looking like the most highly anticipated card of the year. In the main event, the middleweight title is on the line as champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) takes on undefeated superstar Khamzat Chimaev (14-0).

Empire Sports Media is on-site in Chicago and you can follow along below for live results from tonight’s massive card below.

UFC 319 Main Card

Dricus Du PlessisKhamzat Chimaev

Lerone MurphyAaron Pico

Geoff NealCarlos Prates

Jared CannonierMichael Page

Tim ElliottKai Asakura

Prelims

Baysangur SusurkaevEric Nolan

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Gerald Meerschaert by TKO – Round 1

Lupita Godinez def. Jessica Andrade by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexander Hernandez def. Chase Hooper by TKO – Round 1

Drakkar Klose def. Edson Barboza by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Karine Silva def. Dione Barbosa by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Joseph Morales def. Alibi Idiris by Submission (Triangle Choke) – Round 2

