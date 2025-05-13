UFC 319 heads to Chicago with Dricus Du Plessis – Khamzat Chimaev in August

The UFC heads back to Chicago on August 16th and in the main event, the middleweight title is on the line. Dana White took to social media tonight to announce that middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) will defend his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev (14-0).

Starting with the challenger, after bursting onto the scene back in 2020 on Fight Island, Khamzat Chimaev is finally getting his shot at UFC gold. Chimaev became an instant star when he went 3-0 with three finishes in the span of two months including getting two finishes in ten days. Chimaev was then out for a year before returning and submitting Li Jingliang in the first round.

Health issues have largely kept Chimaev from being incredibly active, but when he’s fought, he’s proven just how dominant he still is. Last October, he ran through former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 and now he’s getting his shot at the middleweight title.

Standing in his way is the champion, DDP. Dricus Du Plessis will be looking to defend his title for a third time on August 16th. DDP earned a shot at the title in January 2024 on the heels of stopping Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland by split decision to win the title.

His first title defense came against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and DDP stopped him in the fourth round. He ran it back with Sean Strickland earlier this year and this time, there was no doubt as to who won. Now, DDP faces arguably his toughest challenger at 185 in the form of Chimaev.